New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) in collaboration with the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) will celebrate World Veterinary Day 2023 on Saturday at New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan, an official release said on Friday.

In order to recognize and celebrate the important roles of Veterinarians in animal and human health and welfare, food security, food quality and safety, ecology, drugs and pharmaceuticals development, biomedical research, rural development, as educators, trainers, and policymakers, economic development through livestock production and management and in wildlife conservation, and the protection of the environment and biodiversity, safeguarding our country by preventing the threat of bioterrorism, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in close collaboration with Veterinary Council of India is going to celebrate World Veterinary Day- 2023 on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Teenager Stabbed to Death, Another Injured Over DJ Song Dispute at Wedding Ceremony in Katihar.

Main activities include Conference and Panel Discussions on mainstream subjects including veterinary education and services in the country and the Role of vets in One Health.

The 2023 World Veterinary Day will be celebrated on April 29th 2023. The Day honours the veterinary profession every year on the final Saturday in April. This year the theme of the Day is Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Amethi District Congress Chief Pradeep Singhal Abuses, Beats Up Party Worker For Donning Saffron Kurta; Booked.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and L Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will grace the event.

Stakeholders of the Veterinary profession across the nation will be invited to the Mega event. Main activities include Conference and Panel Discussions on mainstream subjects including veterinary education and services in the country and the Role of vets in One Health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)