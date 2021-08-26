Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases in Odisha during the possible third wave of the pandemic could be 1.5 times than the peak of the second surge, according to a state government estimate.

The infected might include 12 per cent children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years, and the anticipated third spell could last for around 75 days, it said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Restaurant Owner After Argument Over Cold Food.

The caseload during the period is expected to be 7.66 lakh as against 5.22 lakh from April 1 to June 15, the estimate said, adding, the highest number of single-day cases, which was 12,852 on May 22 in the second wave, could be 19,278 if the third surge strikes.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, P K Mohapatra has written to all district collectors regarding approval of Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP) for tackling the next wave.

Also Read | Vishwa Hindu Sena Leader Arun Pathak Announces Bounty on Narayan Rane’s Head.

The key measures approved under ECRP include activities related to Covid essential diagnostics and drugs, establishment of dedicated pediatric care units and provision of additional ICU beds in the existing ones.

The state government also said support for setting up liquid medical oxygen (LMO) & medical gas pipeline systems (MGPS), provision for engagement of additional human resources and strengthening Covid care centres for tele-consultation services should be kept ready before the possible third wave.

“All the above activities need to be completed latest by December 2021,” Mohapatra said in the letter.

Odisha reported 849 new COVID-19 cases and 66 more deaths on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)