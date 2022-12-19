Noida, Dec 19 (PTI) A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly assaulted and raped by two men and a teenager -- all three known to her and from the same neighbourhood -- in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

Police have arrested the two men, aged 21 and 22, while the third accused, a 15-year-old juvenile, has been taken into custody, two days after the incident took place in the Kasna police station area, an official said.

“On Saturday, the girl had gone to meet one of the accused, who is a friend of hers, at his rented accommodation near her home. The two others, who were also known to her, were at the accused's home and they locked the room from inside before assaulting her and forcing themselves on her,” a local police official told PTI.

“The girl somehow managed to reach her home and narrated the ordeal to her family after which they approached the police station and an FIR was lodged, leading to the arrest of the two accused men and the detention of the juvenile,” the official said.

The accused have been charged with Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape), 363 (missing), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others, police said.

They have also been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody, they added.

