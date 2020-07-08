Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) RPI (Ektawadi) president Nanasaheb Indise on Wednesday said those responsible for vandalism at the residence of B R Ambedkar in Mumbai should be arrested immediately.

Indise said the incident was akin to an attack on the identity of followers of the architect of the Constitution.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when a man entered the premises of 'Rajgruh' in Dadar and smashed flower pots, damaged plants, CCTV camera and pelted stones at a window before fleeing.

Located in Hindu Colony in Dadar, the two-storey heritage bungalow houses a museum where Dr Ambedkar's vast book collection, his ashes and other artifacts related to his life are preserved. The architect of the Indian Constitution lived there for two decades.

"Ambedkarite movement has seen many ups and downs, but such incident had never occurred earlier. Culprits behind the attack be arrested immediately," Indise said.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday detained a suspect in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, RPI (A) faction has held a demonstration in Wagle Estate area in Thane against the incident.

