Muzaffarnagar, Sep 14: A minor Dalit girl in the district was allegedly sexually harassed by her teacher, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl was sexually harassed by the teacher at a computer centre in Purkazi town on Monday.

The teacher has been booked under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, they added.

