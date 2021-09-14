New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Tuesday, and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable.

It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted. Hindi Diwas 2021 Messages & Greetings: Celebrate Hindi Language by Sharing WhatsApp Texts, HD Images, Facebook Status and Wallpapers With Your Relatives and Friends.

आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2021

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)