Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI): The damaged idol of a goddess in a temple at an uninhabited place here was found further defaced on Monday, police said.

No prayers were being conducted at the shrine, located near a tank, and the idol had been kept aside by the temple officials after the earlier damage, they said.

A case of illegal trespass, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and others was registered on a complaint by local residents, police said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)