Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Railways on Wednesday commissioned the 14.60 km newly-laid doubling broad gauge rail line between Damanjodi and Baiguda in Koraput-Singapur Road (Rayagada), official sources said.

The new route was commissioned after the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) inspected the project on January 7 and gave his nod, the official said.

The section is part of the ongoing 164km Koraput-Singapur Road (Rayagada) doubling project.

Sources said altogether 33.50km rail line work has been commissioned. In the last fiscal year, 18.9km of doubling work from Koraput to Damanjodi was commissioned.

"Further plans include the commissioning of a 21.75km stretch doubling from Laxmipur to Tikiri in the current year. Steps are also being taken for the construction of 45.86km of doubling work between Bhalumuska to Tikiri, which lies in hilly and jungle areas," the official said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is actively monitoring the progress of the project in Odisha, a ECoR press release said.

