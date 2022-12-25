New Delhi: December 25: Two people, including a dance teacher, have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh from parents of his students here in the Anand Vihar area on Sunday, Police said.

According to the police, one of the accused, Vishnu, who turned out to be the dance teacher of the children allegedly threatened the family if the demands were not met, the students would be killed. 7th Pay Commission: From DA Hike and Payment of DA Arrears to Increase in Fitment Factor, Central Govt Employees May Get Three Gifts in 2023.

It has been reported that the teacher was known to the family for 10 years. "The Accused Persons allegedly threatened the family of killing their children if their demands were not fulfilled," A police official privy to the matter said. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Dies After Overdose of Abortion Pills in Aurangabad, Husband Arrested.

The father of the children told police that he received a Whatsapp message threatening to "kill his children" on December 20. It had crossed photos of his children.

"I received photos of my son and daughter with a message. The unknown caller introduced himself as a gangster and gave away the details of my family. Out of fear I disconnected the call and blocked the mobile number," the father said in his complaint.

"After 10 minutes, the unknown caller sent the same crossed photos to the Whatsapp no of the children's mother," according to the police. There was a threatening message sent with the photos as well, as per police sources.

Police said, "The wife showed the message to her husband. The husband called the accused using one of his friend's contact no. But this time the accused did not take the call. Few minutes later, the accused called the victim's father from another phone number and demanded Rs. 15 lakhs each."

As per the police, the accused said that he would send the account details for the payment and the amount needed to be submitted by 11 am. Tracking the phone number of the accused and other inputs received via various sources Police conducted multiple raids in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and trans-Yamuna areas of Delhi.

Finally, the police arrested the two culprits. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)