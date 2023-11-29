Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Asserting that peace is the pre-requisite for development of a progressive society, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the youths are now marching forward with a new resolve to realise their aspirations as the dark phase of Jammu and Kashmir in the past had destroyed their future.

Sinha said India, which has emerged as the fifth largest economy, assigned a crucial role to the youth in achieving the goal of becoming the third largest economy in the next four years.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Centre to Table Seven New Bills in Upcoming Winter Session.

"The dark phase of J&K had destroyed the future of our youth. Today, our youths are marching forward with a new resolve to realise their aspirations," Sinha said while interacting with J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides here.

They presented the Lieutenant Governor with a sticker flag during the celebration of its foundation day at the Raj Bhawan here.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Cash, Gold, Liquor and Freebies Worth Rs 745 Crore Seized a Day Before Polling.

Reflecting on the challenging times in Jammu and Kashmir's history, Sinha acknowledged the resilience of the youth, urging the scouts and guides to actively engage in social development and work for social equity.

"Peace is the pre-requisite for development of a progressive society. The volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides must spread the message of peace around the world, work with the spirit of social goodwill and contribute in the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

Sinha said more than 63 lakh scouts and guides are an inspiring example of unity in diversity of our nation and they have strengthened the bond of friendship among the youth in the last seven decades.

"India has emerged as the fifth largest economy and our youths have an important role in achieving the goal of the third largest economy in the next four years," he added.

The lieutenant governor asked the scouts and guides to move ahead with confidence and work on five goals, act together to promote ancient values, contribute in the journey of 'Viksit Bharat', move together for the nation's unity and integrity, educate the youth about the potential and challenges of modern technology, and launch an awareness campaign for environment protection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)