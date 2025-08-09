New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): To further strengthen the public service delivery framework under the NeSDA Way Forward in collaboration with the RTS Commissioners, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), held a meeting with the RTS (Right to Services) Commissions of States/UTs.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, eight RTS Commissioners representing Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Haryana, and Maharashtra participated in the meeting chaired by V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, on Saturday.

Dr Surendrakumar Bagde, Director General (DG), National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), was also present.

The Secretary of DARPG highlighted the growth in e-Services across States where RTS Commissions are established, laying the foundation for deeper collaboration to enhance e-Service Delivery under NeSDA Way Forward through the RTS framework.

He further informed that the API linkage of the CPGRAMS portal with the RTS Commissions websites is under completion for real-time data sharing of State-specific service grievances for effective supervisory oversight of the State Grievance Officers. The RTS Commissioners will collaborate with the DARPG to enhance e-services in four key sectors--land, labour, finance, and environment -- under the Right to Services Act, aiming to facilitate Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, in line with the objectives of deregulation. RTS Commissions were requested to leverage the support of States to explore the inclusion of services from these categories in the list of notified services.

Currently, States/UTs are reporting more than 22,000 e-Services under the NeSDA framework. The evaluation of the services is facilitated through the AAKLAN benchmarking tool developed by the NIC, on various parameters to improve the ease of access to services. The best practices of the RTS Commissions are included in the monthly NeSDA Way Forward reports for adoption, and a study examining the impact of RTS Commissions on public service delivery and grievance redressal has been undertaken by the NCGG.

Dr Surendrakumar Bagde, Director General, NCGG, gave an overview of the NCGG study on the benefits of the RTS Acts across States/UTs and explained the scope and purpose of the study to be undertaken over nine months. Swadheen Kshatriya, Ex-Commissioner of Maharashtra, welcomed the study as it will serve to establish the interlinkage of Good Governance and service delivery.

The RTS Commissioners were invited to submit proposals under the State Collaboration Initiative (SCI) of DARPG for expanding digital services for improving service delivery and redressing grievances. This initiative aligns with the Government of India's broader vision for digital transformation and efficient public service delivery, reflecting ongoing efforts to empower citizens and improve governance outcomes. (ANI)

