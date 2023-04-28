Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal, during a poll rally at Koppal in Yatnal, called former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi a ‘vishkanya’ (venomous maiden). The attack comes a day after the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'poisonous snake'. As a row erupted, Kharge later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP. Yatnal also called Sonia Gandhi an agent of Pakistan and China. Mallikarjun Kharge Likens PM Narendra Modi to ‘Poisonous’ Snake in Rally Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, BJP Hits Back at Congress President (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Basangouda Yatnal Sparks Controversy

#WATCH | While attacking Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'poisonous snake' remark on PM Modi, Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal calls UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya' (27.04) pic.twitter.com/ZqMBHbudST — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)