Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday celebrated "accession day" across Jammu and Kashmir, with its senior leader Ravinder Raina saying the day is not far when the tricolour will be hoisted in parts of the union territory occupied by Pakistan and China.

On October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, signed the instrument of accession on J&K. The BJP had decided to celebrate the day as 'vilay diwas'.

In Jammu, BJP leaders led by Raina, who is the party's Jammu and Kashmir chief, celebrated "accession day" or vilay diwas at the Maharaja Hari Singh park near the Tawi river.

The national flag was hoisted and tributes were paid to the Maharaja.

The whole of Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating this day as it has come after supreme sacrifices by nationalists, Raina said.

''Vilay diwas is like Republic and Independence day for us as this was the day when our Maharaja made J&K an integral part of India," he said, adding that the instrument of accession signed by the Maharaja was full and final.

It was through this that he united the whole of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, the BJP leader said.

"Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir are still under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China, and the day is not far when we will hoist the tricolour there as well,'' he said and alleged that it was the Congress that ditched the Maharaja and Jammu and Kashmir.

While MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said accession day was very important and provided insight on the historic events related to Jammu and Kashmir, former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh remembered the important role played by the Maharaja and chain of events during unification.

Celebrations of accession day also took place in Srinagar where BJP workers burst firecrackers. Reports of celebrations were received from various districts of the Jammu region too.

