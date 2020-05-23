India News | Day Temp Above 40 Deg C at Many Places in UP

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) The day temperature at many places in Uttar Pradesh was above forty degrees Celsius on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

Some places where mercury rose above the forty mark are Varanasi (40.1 degrees Celsius), Lakhimpur Khiri and Shahjahanpur (41.4 each), Meerut (41.6), Kanpur (42.5), Etawah (42.8) and Churk (43), the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature in Allahabad was 43.4 degrees Celisius, while Orai, Aligarh and Banda recorded a high of 44, 44.2 and 44.8 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 39.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

It said Jhansi and Agra were the hottest locations in the state, where mercury touched 46 degrees Celisius.

Weather is most likely to remain dry over the state and heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at isolated places, the MeT department said.

