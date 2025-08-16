New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday digitally disbursed financial assistance of Rs 76 crore for 2,020 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU).

The relief amount was directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Addressing a press conference, Nayab Singh Saini said a sensitive government must act as the head of the family, offering support in times of adversity. While life itself cannot be restored, families can be given the strength to endure their loss through financial security, he added.

The Chief Minister said that, launched on April 1, 2023, the Dayalu scheme provides financial security to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. It extends coverage to individuals aged between 6 and 60 years, ensuring up to Rs 5 lakh in assistance in the case of an untimely death or permanent disability of a family member.

He stated that since its inception, the scheme has become a crucial safety net for the state's poorest households. As of today, 36,651 families have collectively received assistance worth Rs. 1,380 crore.

The Chief Minister asserted that the initiative's objective is not only to provide monetary relief but also to offer dignity and reassurance to vulnerable families in times of distress.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta, Director General, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, KM Pandurang, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas, Dr Jainder Singh Chhilar, Additional Director (Admn.), Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Varsha Khangwal, Media Secretary to Chief Minister, Praveen Attrey and other officers also remained present on this occasion.

On Saturday, Saini announced a grant of Rs 88.50 crore for cow shelters across the state, reiterating the government's commitment to the welfare and protection of cattle.

Addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra, the CM highlighted the rise in budgetary support for gaushalas since 2014. "In 2014, the budget of cow shelters in Haryana was only Rs 2 crores. But today I am happy that I am giving a grant of Rs 1.80 crore for fodder to 19 cow shelters of Kurukshetra district, and today itself, an amount of Rs 88.50 crore will go to all the cow shelters in Haryana..." Saini said.

Saini further noted that over the last decade, "the state government has allocated Rs 270 crore for fodder to registered cow shelters. With the latest grant, the cumulative amount has reached Rs 358.50 crore." (ANI)

