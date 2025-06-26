Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Days after her husband was allegedly killed by her relatives in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, a woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her room, police said on Thursday.

The body of Karishma (20), a resident of Dharna village who married Sahdevram (28) in court last November, was found hanging in her room at their home on Thursday morning, police said.

“Her family members broke open the door and informed the police. They claimed she took the extreme step as she was upset with her husband's murder. No suicide note was found from the spot," sub-inspector Radha Kishan said.

On June 14, Sahdevram's body was found in an agriculture field in Nagaur district.

He had gone to Ajmer with his father to take a competitive exam. At the bus stand, his wife's sister and her husband met and took them.

Before leaving, Sahdevram asked his father to wait at the bus stand and when he did not return till late, his father started searching for him.

He later filed a complaint at the local police station, fearing something untoward could have happened to his son.

In the evening, Sahdevram's body was found in a field in Nagaur district. Prima facie, he was beaten to death, police said.

