New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Dozee, a startup funded by Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), offers contact-free monitoring of vital parameters of patients on a normal bed, a statement said on Monday.

The innovation has already resulted in the upgrading of over 4,000 hospital beds for step-down ICUs across 35 districts in India. In the last months, Dozee has already served over 30,000 patients, saved over 65,000 nursing hours and prompted over 750 timely ICU transfers through its Early Warning System, it said.

Dozee is an easy to deploy solution to upgrade the normal hospital bed to a step-down ICU. It records the micro-vibrations produced in the heart-beat and respiration cycle using ballistocardiography when placed under a mattress.

The device, using artificial intelligence algorithms, converts this data into vital signs like heart rate, respiration rate, and blood pressure.

The device has 98.4 per cent proven accuracy as medical-grade product. It also records oxygen saturation and ECG using accessories. The data can also be accessed remotely on any smartphone via an app. It can also be monitored on a central monitoring dashboard, the statement said.

Dozee also features an AI-powered Early Warning System that sends proactive alerts to clinicians, thereby reducing nursing staff's workload and improving patient outcomes. The system also provides ICU-grade monitoring to every bed with no inconvenience of wires or electrodes to patient, thus improving the overall administration for patients' care, it said.

Through its Million ICU initiative, Dozee aims to improve public healthcare by utilising transformative technology to provide high-quality care to every individual. The company aims to upgrade 50,000 public hospital beds into step-down ICUs by raising CSR funds from Indian and international organisations, the statement said.

"This initiative will enable hospitals to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and usher in a rapid and long-term transformation in India's public healthcare infrastructure," it added.

