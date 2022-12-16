New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Friday directed various authorities, including Delhi Police and MCD, to conduct an inquiry into an alleged assault of a student by a primary teacher here.

It asked them to submit a report by December 20.

A Class 5 student was allegedly hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the building of a municipal school by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Hindu Rao Hospital and is stated to be out of danger, officials said.

In a statement, the DCPCR said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter and directed the authorities concerned to inquire into the incident.

“For us, in this Commission, it (the incident) has a serious case of violation of Section 75 and Section 82(1) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, besides Section 17(1) of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,” the commission said.

After receiving information about the incident, members of the DCPCR visited the Hindu Roa Hospital where the child was admitted, it said.

As per the preliminary inspection, the child is traumatised but conscious and could recall the incident, the commission said, adding the doctor on duty informed that the child is currently stable as per the ultrasound and CT scan reports.

“This Commission has directed the SHO, P.S. Desh Bandhu Gupta Road (@DCPCentralDelhi) to inquire into the matter under serious violation of Section 75 & 82(1) of JJ Act, 2015, and Section 322 of IPC and submit an Action Taken Report by 20.12.2022,” it tweeted.

“@DCPCR has further directed the Director Education (MCD) to inquire into the matter under serious violation of Section 75 & 82(1) of JJ Act, 2015, Section 322 of IPC and Section 17(1) of RTE Act, 2009 and submit an Action Taken Report by 20.12.2022,” it added.

The desired report be forwarded on a priority basis before the stipulated time failing which the commission shall be constrained to proceed further in the matter, the DCPCR said.

A senior MCD official said further investigation is being conducted by the department and the child has been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

