New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Four children, including two minor girls, were rescued from south Delhi after they were found begging with no masks while being exposed to potentially threatening situations, including physical violence, a DCPCR statement said on Thursday.

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said these children were exposed to potentially threatening situations, including physical violence, sexual exploitation and emotional abuse, and circumstances were posing a serious threat to their lives especially during these times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rescue operation was conducted on August 3 at Chirag Delhi flyover near Saket metro station and the "four children were rescued from begging and street situations", it said.

The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of SDM, Hauz Khas, with the support of Delhi Police, District Child Protection Officer (South District), Butterflies Childline (South Delhi), and DCPCR representatives, it said.

All the children rescued were minors, aged between eight to 16 years, it said, adding post rescue, they were provided medical care and Covid testing.

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR said, "Such rescue and rehabilitation interventions have become the need of the hour given that children are at a higher risk of being among the pandemic's biggest victims, and the crisis magnifies further for marginalised children.

"Children forced into begging or in street situations have either faced or are at a much greater risk of facing traumatic situations including physical violence, emotional and sexual exploitation, substance abuse, among others."

The children are in Child Care Institutions, and will be restored in their communities after following due process, it said.

It has come to light that all children are from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, the panel said.

