New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has decided to constitute a new division to ensure accessibility, availability, and adequacy of health and nutrition to every child in the city, a statement from the government said on Wednesday.

The 'Health & Nutrition' division of the DCPCR will be set up within in the commission and oversee the functioning of Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres in public hospitals.

Also Read | 136 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

It will ensure that adequate steps are taken to monitor, review and take action on the implementation of mid-day meal scheme in schools, provision of supplements for children (0-6 years) as well as pregnant and lactating mothers under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and neonatal care and screening in hospitals and immunisation of children.

The new division will also inspect and take necessary actions for better health and hygiene of adolescent girls and the right to play for children. The DCPCR shall also organise public awareness campaigns, dialogues and discussions and conduct research studies on the mentioned subjects.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Immediate Removal of Guna District Collector and SP After Dalit Couple Consume Pesticide While Resisting Eviction, Video Goes Viral.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi Minister of Women and Child Development said, “Delhi's model of governance is being recognised worldwide. It is high time that Delhi demonstrates that curbing child malnutrition and infant mortality rate is possible through honest, transparent, and committed governance. Delhi's department will make it possible within three years."

"I am glad that DCPCR has decided to prioritise it. This is a historic decision and I offer them my unconditional support,” he added.

Anurag Kundu, chairperson, DCPCR said: "This was a long pending move and is needed to fulfil our commitment to the spirited implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)