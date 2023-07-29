New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, Swati Maliwal, on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police over the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Malviya Nagar, Delhi.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the media reports wherein it is stated that the woman was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a man near Aurobindo College, Malviya Nagar. This resulted in the death of the woman on the spot itself.

Also Read | Indian Educational Institutions Should Be Brought at Par With International Norms: Parliament Committee.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report on the matter. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of the arrest made in the matter.

“Two incidents have happened in the past 24 hours in Delhi. A girl was shot dead in Dabri while another was beaten to death in Malviya Nagar. The murder of the girl in broad daylight shows how unsafe women and girls are in the national capital. The law and order in the national capital are in shambles. Why the Central Government is not able to fix the accountability of the Police for crimes against women and girls?," DCW chief's notice read.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Two Killed, Six Injured Including Security Personnel, 6 Houses Burnt in Bishnupur.

"It’s like every day, the names of the girls in the newspaper change, but the crimes against them continue unabated. I request the Central Government to call a high-level meeting comprising of Central, Delhi Government and Delhi Police so that accountability of the authorities via safety and security of women and girls is fixed," the notice added.

Earlier, in the day a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection to the alleged killing of a woman, who was found dead at a park in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday afternoon, the police said.

"The arrested accused identified as Irfan, is a cousin of the deceased. He allegedly killed her for rejecting his marriage proposal," the police said.

Officials said that the incident is based on a love affair and denial of marriage as the accused is unemployed which allegedly led him to kill her.

"This matter appears to be an outcome of a love affair and refusal of a marriage proposal. The victim and the accused are cousins. The deceased's family had earlier rejected his marriage proposal after coming to know that he was unemployed. Subsequently, the victim had also stopped talking to him," DCP, South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary said.

DCP said that the accused reached Vijay Mandal Park in Malviya Nagar at around 12 noon on Friday, and called the victim as he wanted to sort out their issue. "The two went to the park, where the accused allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod," she said.

The accused has been arrested and the police were questioning him. "We are further looking into the matter," DCP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)