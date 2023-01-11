New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday asked police to file an FIR in connection with the "lewd" comments on social media against the daughters of cricketers M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

"Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rules Out Possibility of Appointing Another Deputy CM in the State.

Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments. PTI SLB

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Muslims Must Abandon Their Boisterous Rhetoric of Supremacy'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)