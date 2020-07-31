New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal conducted a surprise inspection at an old-age home along with minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday and found 20 differently-abled senior citizens living in pitiable condition, a statement said.

The old-age home was being run by an NGO in Nangloi.

Also Read | Assam | 1st Battalion of NDRF Evacuates People From Flood-Affected Gaurang Char Village: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

According to a statement from the DCW, Women and Child Development Minister Gautam was also a part of the surprise inspection.

"Around 20 specially-abled senior citizens kept in unhygienic and pitiful conditions. They also complained of being held captive and getting beaten up," the DCW said.

Also Read | Karnataka Minister BC Patil Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

The minister ordered immediate action in the matter. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)