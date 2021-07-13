New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The DDA on Tuesday gave its nod to the inclusion of the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme in the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 to provide sustainable housing for the urban poor and migrants, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, they said.

"To create vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants and urban poor, the Authority has given the final approval for Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) and for their inclusion in MPD 2021," the DDA said in a statement.

The proposal has been taken up in line with the operational guidelines for the ARHC scheme issued by the government of India, the officials said.

Following the preliminary approval in the DDA's March 18 meeting, a public notice was issued inviting objections and suggestions. All the objections and suggestions received were placed before the Board of Enquiry and Hearing. They will now be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its consideration and final notification, they said.

The proposal paves the way for ARHCs on privately-owned land and land owned by government agencies on a priority basis. It will also include plots auctioned by the DDA where a developer wishes to utilise the purchased plot for ARHC, the statement said.

According to the approved norms, a housing complex will consist of a mix of dwelling units (single bedroom or double bedroom) and a dormitory of four to six beds including all common facilities. A maximum overall FAR (floor area ratio) of 50 per cent over and above the permissible FAR is also being provisioned free of charge to incentivise the concept of ARHCs in Delhi, it said.

The policy provides for a maximum of 10 per cent of permissible FAR to be utilised as a commercial component, which could be rented or sold by the developer entity. The occupancy of ARHCs will be granted on the basis of license deed with a minimum tenure of three months and a maximum of three years, ensuring accessibility for all the eligible beneficiaries, it added.

The proposed ARHCs will ensure affordable and easily accessible rental housing in the vicinity of workplaces to the urban poor and migrant workers in Delhi, the DDA said.

The urban body also approved the change of land use of a 1.94-acre plot at Bhavbhuti Marg in the vicinity of the New Delhi railway station from 'recreational' to 'public and semi-public' for the construction of a transit camp for the CRPF to facilitate deployment and mobilisation of its troops, the officials said.

The proposal will now be put in the public domain for inviting objections and suggestions from the general public, they said.

The DDA also approved Plinth Area Rates (PAR) used for the calculation of the construction cost of flats using the standard costing formula for financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 for a certain inventory of flats.

The inventory includes flats offered for the first time in the DDA Housing Scheme 2021, flats offered for the first time in the DDA Housing Scheme 2019, and old inventory flats offered prior to the DDA Housing Scheme 2019, the statement said.

The revision of land rates for computation of conversion charges for commercial and industrial properties and multi-level parking, seeking conversion from leasehold to freehold for the years 2019-20 to 2021-22 was also approved, it said.

