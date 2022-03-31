Sikar, Mar 31 (PTI) Dead bodies of a man and a woman were found in a well on Thursday in Raipura village, police here said.

According to them, the dead body of the man was said to be 8-10 days old, while, only a skeleton was left of the woman, who was speculated to have died 2-3 months ago.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Pariksha Pe Charcha Tomorrow, To Discuss Stress Free Exams.

The man was identified as Kamal Kishore (27), a resident of Raipura, said SHO Patan Brijesh Singh Tanwar.

Kishore had gone missing on March 10 and a police report was filed by his family on March 13, he said.

Also Read | India Donates 10,000 Tonnes of Wheat to Afghanistan Under New Agreement with UN’s World Food Programme.

The family identified him from a silver chain around his neck.

The police is investigating the matter, Tanwar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)