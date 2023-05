New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has submitted a complaint to police accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of issuing a death threat to him, officials said on Saturday.

"We have received a complaint in connection with this and we are looking into the matter," a senior police officer said.

Bharadwaj on Friday had accused Kumar of issuing the death threat to him and said he has apprised Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena about the matter.

The minister's allegation comes amid a brewing discord between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation and bureaucrats.

Following his meeting with Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Friday, Bharadwaj told reporters that the lieutenant governor (LG) has assured him of action.

He had also said, "On May 16, the meeting of the Civil Services Board was scheduled and we were waiting for the chief secretary till 9:30 pm since he was busy. We sent him WhatsApp messages and he said he will come."

Bharadwaj had alleged that "at 9.30 pm when he came to my office, he threatened to kill me".

"We have informed LG sir about the matter in clear words. He has said he will take strict action. We want that strict action should be taken against Naresh Kumar," he had said.

