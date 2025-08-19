Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rains has gone up to 268 since June 20.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), 140 fatalities were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and electrocution, while 128 people died in road accidents triggered during the season.

The official report reveals that 336 people have been injured and 37 remain missing. The cumulative losses have been pegged at over Rs 2,19,400 lakh (Rs 2,194 crore), encompassing damages to roads, water schemes, power lines, crops, houses, and livestock.

As of August 18, more than 27,385 houses have been reported damaged - 293 fully and 311 partially, while over 2,274 cow sheds, shops, and other structures were destroyed. A total of 1,193 cattle heads and 25,755 poultry birds have also perished.

On the infrastructure front, damages are widespread. PWD (roads) has suffered losses worth Rs 1,21,675 lakh, with thousands of link roads blocked across districts. Jal Shakti Vibhag (water supply schemes) reported damages worth Rs 71,668 lakh, disrupting drinking water supplies in several areas.

Power sector losses have crossed Rs 13,946 lakh, leaving many rural pockets without electricity for days.

District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest toll of 26 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra (28), Chamba (12), and Kullu (12). Shimla and Kinnaur reported 11 deaths each, while Una and Bilaspur accounted for 8 fatalities each.

The HPSDMA stated that while relief and restoration efforts are underway, persistent rains have slowed down clearance of blocked roads and repair of drinking water schemes. Authorities have also disbursed ex-gratia payments to the next of kin of the deceased.

The state government has appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable stretches, especially where landslides and flash floods remain a continuing threat. (ANI)

