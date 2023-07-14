Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Four more deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Haryana on Friday, taking the toll to 20, according to state government data.

The state was lashed by heavy rains from Saturday and Monday, leading to flooding in various districts.

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: Toddler Gets Hand Stuck in Elevator for Two Hours While Trying To Grab Balloon in Howrah Mall.

Nearly 1,000 villages and 1.49 lakh acres of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 4 pm stated.

A total of 4,495 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, it stated.

Also Read | India-Japan Business Summit in Bengaluru Explores Collaboration for Economic Growth.

As many as 2,469 of those evacuated are staying in 27 relief camps set up in the state. While 127 houses were fully damaged, 135 suffered partial damage, it said.

The damaged infrastructure includes roads, bridges, culverts and retaining walls.

So far, authorities have distributed nearly 15,000 food packets of relief material.

Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Sonipat, Palwal, Sirsa and Yamunanagar have been hit by the flooding.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta took stock of the situation in the affected areas of Panchkula district on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)