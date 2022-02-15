Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Debashish Chakravarty, the acting chief secretary of Maharashtra, has been given the full charge of the post, an official order said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Gives Nod for Construction of 60 Thousand Houses in Five State Under PMAY.

As per the order dated February 15, Chakravarty, who has been holding the charge as chief secretary since November 30, has been given the full charge of the post. He will also hold the charge of the Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Planning department.

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 441 Posts on slprbassam.in; Check Details Here.

Chakravarty is a 1986 batch IAS officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)