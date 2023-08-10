New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Manipur in Lok Sabha, saying that debating the issue of "ethnic cleansing" is the duty of every citizen and what is regretful is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "not found the time to visit the northeastern state in the last 100 days".

Appealing with "folded hands" for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks, as the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state.

Intervening in the debate on the no-confidence motion after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders slammed the government's handling of the Manipur situation, Shah urged them not to politicise the issue of ethnic violence in the state.

Reacting to Shah's remarks, Chidambaram said, "Ethnic cleansing is shameful, admitted the Hon'ble Home Minister. It happened under his watch. He added that it is "more shameful" that politics is being played on it. He is wrong."

Raising and debating the issue of ethnic cleansing is the duty of every citizen, especially of political leaders and MPs, the former home minister said.

"What is regretful is that the Hon'ble Prime Minister has not found the time to visit Manipur in the last 100 days," Chidambaram said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shah, in his remarks while intervening in the debate on no-confidence in the Lok Sabha, said, "I agree with the Opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur ... Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful.".

"Through this House, I appeal with folded hands to both the communities that violence is not a solution for any problem, join the talks. Sit down with the government and find a solution to the problem. Rumours only create an atmosphere of distrust," he said.

