New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday expressed his profound condolences on the passing of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan and said that his vision and leadership shaped the party and inspired generations.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Debendra Pradhan Ji, former Union MoS and father of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. A founding pillar of BJP in Odisha, he was a true statesman and a leader of the masses. His vision and leadership profoundly shaped the party and inspired generations," Gadkari posted on X.

Also Read | Who Is Manikarnika Dutta, Indian Historian at Oxford? Why Is She Facing Deportation From UK?.

"My heartfelt condolences to Dharmendra Ji and his family in this moment of grief. May God grant them strength and peace during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he added.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that Debendra Pradhan dedicated his entire life to the service of the organization.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-5 Mission Approved: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Confirms Government's Approval of Next Moon Mission, To Carry 250 kg Rover on Lunar Surface.

"The news of the demise of senior BJP leader Dr. Debendra Pradhan ji, the respected father of Honorable Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji, is extremely sad. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the organization, society and the nation. May God give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this sorrow. I express my deepest condolences to his family in this hour of immense loss," Diya Kumari posted on X.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that his condolences are with the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Received the sad news of the demise of the respected father of Honourable Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family in this difficult time," Sharma posted on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the contribution of Debendra Pradhan to the upliftment of the nation and expansion of the organization will always be unforgettable.

"Received the very sad news of the demise of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan ji, father of respected Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji. His contribution to the upliftment of the nation and expansion of the organization will always be unforgettable," CM Dhami posted on X.

Dr Debendra Pradhan, the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away at the age of 84 in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid last respects to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan who passed away.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed his profound condolences on the passing of Debendra Pradhan.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Union Minister Devendra Pradhan. He was a popular public leader and an able parliamentarian. As the State BJP President, he Pradhan made a significant contribution to the development of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha with strong leadership," CM Majhi posted on X in Odia.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that his unwavering commitment to public service, leadership, and vision for the state have left an indelible mark.

Pradhan was a three-time BJP Odisha unit president from 1988 to 1990, 1990 to 1993 and 1995 to 1997. He also served as Union Minister of State for Surface Transport and Minister of State for Agriculture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)