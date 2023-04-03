Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar on Monday asserted that BJP-JJP alliance is on a firm footing and doing well and said any decision on contesting next year's parliamentary election jointly will be taken at a later stage.

Asked about his party's stand with regard to senior leader Birender Singh suggesting that the BJP should fight all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on its own, Dhankar said a decision will be taken at the right time.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Rain Slaps on Cab Driver at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Video Goes Viral.

"We are in alliance right now. This question relates to future, when that time will come, the party will take a decision," he told reporters here.

Dhankar had recently urged party workers to prepare to retain all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, indicating that the party going it alone in the polls cannot be ruled out.

Also Read | 'I'm Amritpal, Don't Oppose Khalistanis on Social Media', Sikh BJP Leader Impreet Singh Bakshi Gets Threat Call.

Asked about his remarks, he said, "At present, this is hypothetical (question). Right now, we are in alliance and our government is running well."

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament, he said the Opposition had portrayed the whole thing as if the BJP had done any injustice. "But people have realised their 'nautanki'. It is Congress' habit to build up such a narrative and spread it in the country, but people are wise. We will also not allow such narrative to be built up," he said.

He alleged that earlier too the Congress "peddled this narrative that Congress people secured country's freedom".

Dhankar claimed that 13,500 people faced the gallows during the freedom struggle, "not one of them was a Congressman". "Thousands were sent to 'Kalapani' (cellular jail), not even one Congress person went to jail due to this... Who was responsible for country's partition?" he further said attacking the Congress.

"(Hindutva ideologue) Vinayak Damodar Savarkar spent 13 years in jail, let Rahul Gandhi spend 11 days," he said.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Dhankar said BJP's state unit will hold various programmes on the party's foundation day on April 6 and on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14.

On April 6, the state BJP has set a target of putting up the national tricolour atop homes of five lakh party workers.

Tree plantation drive will also be taken up on the party's foundation day in the state, he said.

He said the party's base has expanded in the state over the years and its workers will reach out to masses apprising them about the developmental works and pro-people schemes of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana.

On the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat" this month, the party will organise events at 100 places in each assembly constituency, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)