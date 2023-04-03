Mumbai, April 3: Over the past few days, several videos went viral on social media that showed security guards at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport being "rowdy" and mercilessly thrashing cab drivers. In a video posted on Twitter on Monday, the guard could be seen raining slaps on the cabbie after claiming that he abused him first. All this happened when a passenger was seated in the vehicle.

The video was posted on the micro-blogging site by user AK-47 who tagged Maharashtra CMO, state's Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gautam Adani, Mumbai Police and the Commissioner, Prime Minister's Office, and Home Minister's Office in the tweet. "What is this Security Nuisance going in everyday at MIAL !!! Is this your Standard Operating Procedure?" the user captioned the video. Mumbai: Private Security Personnel Thrash Cab Driver At CSMI Airport Over Parking Dispute, Six Arrested (Watch Video).

Cab Driver Slapped by Security Guard

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 3, 2023

As the video starts, the guard slaps the cab driver and asks him to step down from the car. The cab driver does not get out of the vehicle, following which the guard rains multiple slaps on him. Another person can be heard in the background saying to the driver "Is there any need to hurl abuses?" Mumbai Police took cognisance of the video and responded with - "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM." Uttar Pradesh: Beggar Abused, Beaten by Man in Ghaziabad, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

In another incident, on March 25, a cab driver was thrashed by private security personnel at the airport over a parking issue. The driver has been identified as Devan Devere. In the video, it could be seen that the cab driver was standing in the parking lot and waiting for a customer when the private security guards came to him. Soon an altercation broke out between them over parking. The police arrested six people on the basis of the statement by the cab driver. The video of the incident also surfaced online.

