Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the decision on setting up of a separate special corporation for the development of weavers will be taken soon.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation for various development works for the Teradala Assembly constituency here on Sunday, he said the government has hiked the financial assistance to the weavers under the Nekar Sanman scheme to Rs 5,000.

"Already, Rs 51 crore had been transferred to the bank accounts of 1.5 lakh weavers through DBT. To set up a loom, Rs 2 lakh financial assistance is being given along with free power up to five HP. There is a great demand to set up textile parks in this region. The government has plans to set up 25 textile parks and one among them will be in Teradala," he said.

The Chief Minister said that permission has been granted for Sasalatti, Kerur, Revanasiddeshwara and Aniwala Lift Irrigation schemes.

"The Sasalatti lift irrigation Scheme has been taken up at the cost of Rs 443 crore and it will irrigate 33000 hectares and provide drinking water to 11 villages in Teradal and Banahatti taluks," he said.

Bommai said steps had been taken to fix the rate for the acquisition of land for the UKP 3rd stage project and it will be the uniform rates for farmers.

"The money required for it has been reserved. The verdict in connection with the scheme is expected soon and thereafter the project will be launched. The coming verdict will help the government to increase the height of the Almatti Dam," Bommai said.

He further said the government has hiked interest-free Agriculture loans up to Rs 5 lakh and increased the revolving fund for the welfare of all.

"The scheme of giving Rs 1000 to agriculture women, "Gruhini Shakti", has been formulated. Agriculture and weaving have been given importance in this region. The development of the District will be taken up under Kittur Karnataka Development Board," he said. (ANI)

