Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the decision on distributing tickets will be made after talking to the high command and holding a meeting in the national capital on April 5 and 6.

Pratibha Singh said, "Today, we had a meeting of the Coordination Committee. Senior leaders attended the meeting, and everyone's opinion was heard. We will take it to the high command so that, they too make a decision on tickets soon, so that we can launch our candidates on the field and win.

She further said that in the meeting held today, discussions were held on the new candidates who would be given the ticket.

"Discussions were held on the new candidates who would be given the ticket. A meeting has been called once again on April 5 and April 6 in Delhi. We will take our opinions to the high command. Their decisions would be followed," she further added.

She further said that in the meeting held today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and senior members of the party were present.

The ruling Congress is yet to announce its Lok Sabha candidates from the state.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP on June 1. (ANI)

