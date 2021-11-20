Bhadohi (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said that the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, which triggered a year of protests by farmers, is a step in the positive direction.

He, however, noted that the legislations are in the interests of farmers but the "administration could not make some of the farmers understand".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repeal of the three agri laws and also apologised to the people over his government not being able to "convince" a section of farmers about the "truth" regarding the legislations' benefits

"The announcement of repealing the three farm laws is a step in the positive direction. The act of repealing the laws with courage and valour is praiseworthy. The laws were made in the interest of farmers, but the administration could not make some of the farmers understand," Mishra said.

The governor was in Babhannauti village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district to attend a marriage programme.

He also said that owing to the farmers' protest to demand the withdrawal of the three farm laws, there was a “peculiar situation ('vichitra sthiti')” in the country, which does not exist now.

When asked about political developments in Rajasthan, Mishra said that he is keeping a watch, but refused to elaborate.

