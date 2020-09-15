Lucknow, September 15: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said there has been a decline in the incidence of vector-borne diseases in the state so far this year compared to the corresponding period last year due to awareness drives, cleanliness and sanitation work.

Sharing data collected from January 1 to September 14 this year and last year, Additional Chief Secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad said cases of diseases like Japanese Encephalitis (JE), Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), dengue and malaria, among others, have gone down.

"Due to awareness drives, cleanliness and sanitisation works, vector-borne diseases have shown a declining trend in the state as compared to the previous year," he said. He said 93 cases of JE and four deaths due to the disease were reported till September 14 last year, whereas 38 cases and two deaths have been reported this year.

Similarly, 1,241 cases of AES and 44 deaths due to the disease were reported last year, while 709 cases and 22 deaths have been reported this year, he added. Malaria Prevention: 7 Home Remedies to Stay Safe from the Mosquito-Borne Disease.

"Cases of dengue and malaria came down to 80 this year as compared to 693 last year. Cases of kala-azar have also come down to 38 from 72 last year. Cases of H1N1 also came down to 252 this year from 2009 last year," Prasad said.

