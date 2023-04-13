Hoshiarpur, Apr 13 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in a decomposed state in the bushes near village Gajjar under Mahilpur police station limits on Thursday, police said.

The man's hands were cut off from wrists, they said, adding that his face also bore injury marks.

Police suspect that the body was mutilated after the murder.

The police have sent the body to the local government hospital for postmortem and identification.

Mahilpur police are investigating the case.

