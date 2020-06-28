Palghar, June 28 (PTI) The body of a woman in a decomposed condition was found dumped inside a parked mini truck in Nallasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The body was found stuffed inside a plastic bag by some locals who informed the police, an official said.

The deceased, who appears to be in her 30s, bore injuries on various body parts, the official said, adding that a case of murder is being registered.

