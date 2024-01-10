New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Presiding over an event organised in Parliament House on the 95th anniversary of the establishment of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the dedication and hard work of the Secretariat's officers and staff towards making the Secretariat an excellent example of excellence is highly commendable.

Observing that officers and staff have served the Lok Sabha Secretariat with efficiency and merit, he expressed confidence that they would continue to do their best in the future as well.

Expressing the view that Parliament is the supreme forum of representatives of the people, Birla observed that MPs work tirelessly to address the problems of the citizens, fulfil their needs and aspirations and address their socio-economic problems. In this context, he opined that the Secretariat has an important role in facilitating the work of MPs.

Noting that the changing perspective has brought about vast changes in the workings of the two houses, Birla suggested that employees should keep pace with the times and adopt the latest technology. He exhorted employees to prepare themselves for new technology and emphasised that regular training, capacity building and the willingness to keep learning are very important in this direction.

He also mentioned how the Secretariat staff worked with dedication even during the pandemic. Their hard work contributed greatly to the success of the P-20 conference, felt Birla. Besides, with the cooperation of officers and employees, the work of shifting from the Samvidhan Sadan to the new Parliament House was also successfully completed.

Referring to the changes made to promote efficiency and economy in the Lok Sabha Secretariat during his tenure, Birla recalled that many new initiatives have also been taken and the use of technology in the work has continuously increased. He mentioned that initiatives like e-Office, Members' Portals, Digital Parliament, Digital Library, digitization of documents, online streaming of parliamentary programmes, enhanced presence in social media and Chintan Shivir have increased the efficiency of the Secretariat.

On this occasion, Birla felicitated the officers and employees of the Secretariat for their excellent performance in the field of work and sports and also gave awards to their children for their achievements in the field of education.

A cultural programme was also organised on this occasion. (ANI)

