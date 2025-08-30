Kutch (Gujarat) [India], August 30 (ANI): As a heartfelt tribute to the legendary hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, celebrated National Sports Day 2025 with great zeal, fostering the spirit of sportsmanship, fitness and unity among officials, employees, students and the general public at large.

The celebrations commenced at the Sports Complex, Port Township, Gopalpuri, with an impressive march past by school students, thematically grouped under the names of iconic Indian sports personalities. This vibrant parade showcased India's rich sporting legacy while inspiring young minds to emulate the dedication and discipline of these national heroes.

The festivities were inaugurated by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, who flagged off the games in the presence of JK Rathod, CPES, CVO and senior officials of Port and addressed the gathering. In his remarks, he emphasised the importance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork and a healthy lifestyle, while also lauding the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand as an inspiration for generations.

Following the ceremonial march past, a variety of exciting sports events and games were organised, ranging from athletics to team sports, encouraging all participants. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as participants displayed remarkable energy, competitive spirit and camaraderie.

Chairman DPA, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, along with JK Rathod, CPES, CVO and senior officials, also joined the fun, enthusiastically participating in the classic lemon and spoon race, adding a cheerful and light-hearted moment to the day's sporting fervour.

The National Sports Day at DPA served as a reminder of the integral role sports play in building not only physical fitness but also unity and resilience among all. The event concluded with the distribution of medals and prizes to winners, acknowledging their talent and encouraging them to continue pursuing excellence in sports. (ANI)

