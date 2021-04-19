New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI) A Duty Magistrate in Tihar Jail on Sunday said that the remand hearing of the actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, an accused in the Republic Day violence case, will be heard by the concerned magistrate on Monday.

Sidhu's lawyer Jasdeep Singh Dhillon said that the Delhi Police has sought four-day police custody of Sidhu, who was arrested on Saturday, in another case related to Republic Day violence.

Sidhu's lawyer opposed the police plea. The lawyer further said that the Duty Magistrate in Tihar Jail did not allow the police plea and remanded Sidhu to one-day judicial custody. The magistrate has put up the matter for tomorrow before the concerned court, the lawyer said.

Sidhu, who was already in jail, was granted bail by a Delhi court earlier on Sunday in a case related to violence at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

As per the statement issued by Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Gupta on Saturday, the actor was arrested on February 9 in connection with an FIR registered at PS Kotwali for alleged involvement in Red Fort violence.

"He was granted regular bail vide order dated 16.04.21 which was communicated to us today. However, around 1 PM to 1.30 PM, before he could be released from jail, he was arrested in FIR 98/21 also registered by PS Kotwali and in respect of the same incident at Red Fort," said Gupta.

"The need and timing of the arrest are extremely questionable and it is a grave affront to personal liberty of an individual and runs foul of rights guaranteed under Article 21. Hopefully, we are given an opportunity tomorrow before the concerned Magistrate to seek his release under Section 167 of the CrPC against illegal arrest in light of Arnesh Kumar judgment and many others of the apex court. The opportunity of being heard is also a fundamental right," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)