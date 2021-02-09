New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): A Delhi court has sent actor-turned activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody for his alleged role in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

Delhi Police Special-Cell team after arresting Deep Sidhu on Tuesday produced him before a Delhi court seeking 10-day police custody but Court has sent him to 7-day police custody.

Delhi Police told Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta that Deep Sidhu was the main instigator. He allegedly instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26.

Delhi Police told the Court that there is video evidence to show that Sidhu was entering Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags.

Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the rampart where the flag was unfurled.

"Video shows him with Jugraj Singh, who was allegedly unfurled other flag. A total of 140 police personnel were injured in the incident. Deep Sidhu's custody is required to know people who were handling his social media," Delhi Police submitted.

Defence counsel of Sidhu opposed the Delhi Police plea seeking custody and said that evidence, in this case, are in videos and CCTV footage which is already present with Delhi Police.

The names of Punjabi actor Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

