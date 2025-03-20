Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 20 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and daughter of slain Odisha Minister Naba Das, Deepali Das, on Wednesday submitted a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi requesting a CBI inquiry into her father's murder.

Speaking to media, Deepali Das said, "We have given a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a CBI inquiry. The Chief Minister has assured us that he will consider the matter and a proper investigation will be done."

On Tuesday, Odisha minister Prithviraj Harichandan assured that the investigation into the murder of Naba Das has been restarted under the current government, and exuded confidence in a fair probe by the crime branch.

"The family of the former minister, Naba Das, are not happy with the kind of investigation that was instituted during the last government. Our government has decided, and the investigation process is again active. Two officers from the crime branch, as per the schedule given by the family, have gone to their residence and taken the family statement. I believe that with the kind of investigation that the crime branch would now do, a very free and fair investigation will take place," Harichandan told ANI on Tuesday.

Late Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das was shot on January 29, 2023, by an Odisha Police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Das from point-blank range in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the state's capital.

Following the incident, ASI Gopal Das was dismissed from services, on charges of killing the Odisha Health Minister and was arrested by the Odisha Police on January 30.

"The ASI of Gandhi Chowk Outpost under Brajarajnagar PS has been dismissed from service on January 30 by exercising power vested under Article 311 of the constitution of India by SP Jharsuguda," a statement from Odisha police read.

"The accused fired on the chest of the minister from a very close range," read the charge sheet. As per the chargesheet, the accused was charged under Sections 307, 302, and 27 (1) of the Arms Act, Chand said. The police arrested the accused Gopal Das on the spot following the murder.

Former Health Minister Naba Das was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency in Odisha. (ANI)

