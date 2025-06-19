New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday received a call on Wednesday from Director General of Israeli Ministry of Defence, Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram, on the update on the current Israel-Iran situation, officials said.

The telephonic interaction comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh received a call today from Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram Director General of Israel Ministry of Defence regarding update on current situation," the Indian Ministry of Defence posted on X.

On Friday, under its Operation Rising Lion, Israel had conducted strikes at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in West Asia.

The conflict now into its sixth day also saw Iran's retaliation to Israeli military action.

India on Friday said that it was “deeply concerned” over the recent developments between the countries and was “closely monitoring” the evolving situation, even as New Delhi had urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.

