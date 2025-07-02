Sultanpur (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here on Wednesday adjourned till July 14 hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, appearing on behalf of Mishra, said the court was scheduled to examine a witness on Wednesday, but the hearing had to be deferred as the witness did not appear.

The MP-MLA court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023.

In February 2024, Gandhi surrendered before the court and was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement in court, claiming innocence and stating that the case was part of a political conspiracy against him.

Mishra had alleged that the Congress leader had made objectionable remarks against Shah during the Karnataka Assembly poll campaign.

