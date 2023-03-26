Kohima, Mar 26 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament shows that action will be taken against people who raise their voices while the "thieves" roam freely, the Congress's Nagaland unit alleged on Sunday.

Describing the action against Gandhi as a murder of democracy, the state Congress said the BJP's objective is to acquire absolute power.

If left uncorrected, the Surat court's judgement will become law by way of precedence, it said in a statement.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

