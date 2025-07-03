New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday cleared 10 capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore for procurement of indigenously sourced quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, naval vessels and more.

The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals, including the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare System, Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles, according to an official statement from the Defence Ministry.

The Council met for the first time after Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to the heinous Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats.

"These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management, and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces," according to the Ministry of Defence.

Additionally, the ministry said that AoNs were also accorded for the procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount and Submersible Autonomous Vessels, to enable the mitigation of potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels.

Earlier on June 30, defence sources said that the tri-services submitted various proposals for procurement, including the Quick Reaction Surface-to-air missile system, made by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

The project, worth around Rs 30,000 crore, would be critical for the Indian Army's air defence capabilities as the system can be effective against targets up to 30 kms.

The three aircraft would be acquired from an original equipment manufacturer and then be modified by the DRDO lab Centre for Airborne Systems in partnership with private partners.

The DAC is the highest decision-making body regarding procurement for the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. Including the Defence Minister, the council also has the Chiefs of all three services, the Defence Secretary, the Secretary of Defence Production, the Secretary of Defence Research and Development, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, the Director General Acquisition, and the Chief of Integrated Staff Committees, who are also members of the council. (ANI)

