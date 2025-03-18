New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) Lt General D S Rana will pay an official visit to Australia from March 19 to 21, aiming to further strengthen bilateral defence intelligence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between the two countries.

As part of the visit, he will also visit the Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQ JOC) to gain insights into Australia's operational framework and joint command structures.

Also Read | Bengaluru Tragedy: 2 Women Including 1 Pregnant Die After Electric Pole Falls on Them During Road Repair in Karnataka, JCB Driver Arrested.

"The DG DIA is set to embark on an official visit to Australia from March 19-21. This visit aims to further strengthen bilateral defence intelligence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between India and Australia," the defence ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Lt General Rana will hold discussions with senior Australian defence officials, including the deputy secretary, Department of Defence, DG of National Intelligence, chief of Defence Intelligence and the chief of Joint Operations of the Australian Defence Forces, it said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Police Launch Probe Against 11 Social Media Influencers for Allegedly Promoting Betting Apps, FIR Registered.

These high-level interactions will focus on intelligence-sharing mechanisms, regional security cooperation, and avenues for further collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

He is also scheduled to interact with the director of the Australian Geospatial Organisation. Additionally, engagements at the Lowy Institute, a leading international policy think-tank, will facilitate discussions on strategic defence and security dynamics, it added.

"Honouring the strong defence ties and shared military traditions between India and Australia, DG DIA will lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial. The visit will also include attending the Last Post Ceremony, a solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers, symbolising mutual respect and remembrance for the sacrifices made in service to the nation," the statement said.

This visit underscores the deepening intelligence and security cooperation between India and Australia, reinforcing both nations' commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and security in the region, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)