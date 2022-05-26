Karwar (K'taka), May 26 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday interacted with Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area here.

"Our defence personnel serve the nation diligently and keep our country safe and secure. Their family members also serve the country by giving them support and strength," he said.

Singh arrived on a two-day visit to the naval base here in Uttara Kannada district to interact with personnel of the Indian Navy.

